HOUSTON, June 11 BP Plc's 405,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana, returned a 75,000 bpd crude distillation unit to service over the weekend, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Monday.

The crude unit, the smallest of three at the refinery, was shut for repairs on June 1.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery on Monday.