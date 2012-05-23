* Deal allows BP to use cheap Canadian crude oil
* Environmental groups see BP deal as precedent-setting
* US regulators focus on pollution from refinery flaring
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, May 23 BP Plc on Wednesday said
it will spend $400 million to install pollution controls at its
giant Whiting, Indiana refinery, to allow it to process heavy
crude oil from Canada, in a deal with U.S. and state regulators.
The consent decree reached with the U.S. Justice Department
and Environmental Protection Agency also requires London-based
BP to pay $8 million to resolve prior alleged clean-air
violations at its 405,000-barrels-per-day plant, the
sixth-largest U.S. refinery.
The deal, announced by the government and confirmed by BP,
ends years of opposition that might have left BP unable to use
$4 billion worth of new processing units being installed at
Whiting that will allow it to run Canadian tar sands crude as
early as 2013. BP has set plans to use Canadian crudes for more
than 85 percent of the refinery's daily needs.
To boost profits, U.S. Midwest refiners are looking to
retrofit plants to process plentiful supplies of Canadian heavy
oil, which is cheaper but also has a higher content of
pollutants that cause acid rain, smog and haze.
As part of the settlement, BP will install an estimated $400
million of pollution-control equipment at the refinery while
finishing a crude slate expansion project.
"We look forward to completion of the modernization project,
which will improve the refinery's efficiency and competitiveness
while continuing to reduce emissions," said Whiting refinery
manager Nick Spencer in a statement.
The agreement between BP and EPA will set a precedent for
refiners seeking to upgrade their refineries to run tar sands
crude in the future, environmental groups said.
"Generally, pollution control is supposed to be based on the
best available technology, so this will be a benchmark," said
Eric Schaeffer of the Environmental Integrity Project, a former
enforcement official at the EPA.
The EPA has sought to reduce emissions at refineries,
particularly from flaring devices that burn off unneeded
petroleum supplies. In April the EPA reached a deal with
Marathon Petroleum Corp to curtail flaring at its six U.S.
refineries.
An energy industry analyst said EPA's agreement with BP may
not affect many other U.S. refineries because the Whiting crude
slate changeover project is one of the last major projects
currently scheduled.
"I don't know of many more projects out there," said David
Hackett, president of Stillwater Associates. "BP is on the back
end of those projects."
Essentially the conversion of the Whiting refinery to run
Canadian crude is switching the refinery from light, sweet crude
to heavy, sour crude, which many Gulf Coast refineries have
already done to Latin American crude grades.
In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the Natural
Resources Defense Council, which participated in opposition to
BP's crude slate expansion, said the new pollution equipment
will cut emissions from the Whiting refinery's flare system by
90 percent.
Canadian tar sands crude has become highly desired as a
feedstock for refiners because it is cheaper than other crude
oil grades. It is easier to obtain for U.S. Midwest refiners
because of its source in Alberta.
Iain Conn, global head of BP's refining and marketing, said
in March that the company had decided to make the investment in
the Whiting refinery and put refineries in California and Texas
up for sale because of the appeal of Canadian crude.
"We are moving to a Northern Tier refining strategy," Conn
said.
BP currently processes between 70,000 and 80,000 barrels per
day (bpd) Canadian crude at the Whiting refinery. After the
project is complete, the refinery will be able to run up to
350,000 bpd in tar sands crude.
Tar sands crude has drawn opposition from environmental
groups because it has high levels of heavy metals, is corrosive
and said to produce higher levels of air pollutants. The mining
of tar sands crude, which is cut from pits in Alberta, and then
refined into a liquid, is also said to produce high levels of
greenhouse gases.
Opposition to use of tar sands crude has temporarily halted
TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline project to bring the
oil to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Opposition to the Whiting refinery's changeover to tar sands
crude began shortly after BP announced plans to begin the
$4-billion project in 2007. Local groups and politicians from
President Barack Obama's home state of Illinois questioned BP's
initial assumptions of pollution from use of tar sands crude.
After Obama took office in 2009, EPA put a hold on a permit
Indiana had issued to BP for the project, setting the stage for
Wednesday's settlement.