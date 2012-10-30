HOUSTON Oct 30 BP Plc is "about to
start" major planned work on the largest crude distillation unit
at its refinery in Whiting, Indiana, as part of a $4 billion
upgrade, Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary told analysts on
Tuesday.
The upgrade project at the 337,000 barrels-per-day (bpd)
refinery will increase the plant's ability to process heavy
Canadian crude and is slated to conclude in the second half of
2013. BP had said the large CDU work would begin in the fourth
quarter this year.
Gilvary told analysts during BP's third-quarter earnings
conference call that the refinery's capacity will be cut by more
than half during the work.