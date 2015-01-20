HOUSTON Jan 20 BP Plc has finished restarting a 60,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) catalytic reformer at its 413,500 bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana, a source familiar with refinery operations said on Tuesday.

The reformer, which converts refining by-products into octane-boosting additives for gasoline, was shut by a power outage more than a week ago and began restarting on Jan. 13. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Writing by Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade)