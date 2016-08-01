(Adds company no comment)

HOUSTON Aug 1 BP Plc curtailed production over the weekend on the 60,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) reforming unit at the 413,500 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery for repairs, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

A BP spokesman declined on Monday to discuss operations at the Whiting refinery.

The reformer's cut production levels are having a "minimal impact" on the refinery's overall production, the sources said. The reformer, called Ultraformer 4, has failed to function at expected levels since completing a 10-week overhaul in mid-June. The company hopes to find the problem and repair it. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by W Simon and Bill Trott)