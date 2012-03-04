HOUSTON, March 4 BP Plc's 405,000 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery restarted a tail gas unit on Thursday following a malfunction, according to a notice the refinery filed on Friday with state and national pollution regulators.

A tail gas unit is part of the hydrotreater system that removes sulfur from motor fuels in compliance with federal environmental regulations.

The malfunction occurred before the shutdown on Saturday of the Enbridge Inc 14/64 pipeline, which supplies crude oil to Chicago-area refineries like BP's Whiting refinery.