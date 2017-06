HOUSTON Feb 20 Chevron Corp's 273,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in El Segundo, California, warned of planned flaring in a notice the refinery filed on Monday with California pollution regulators.

The flaring is scheduled to begin Tuesday and continue through Wednesday, according to the notice filed with the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Chevron previously reported planned flaring at the refinery between Jan 30 and Feb 2.