Dec 2 Chevron reported unplanned flaring at its 265,500 barrel-per-day refinery in El Segundo, California, in a filing with state pollution regulators.

The filing with South Coast Air Quality Management District said the flaring began at 10:15 a.m. (local time) on Friday, and was to last until Saturday morning.

In a separate filing with the regulator, the company said flaring would occur from Dec.3 to Dec. 9 at the refinery.

A company spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Flaring usually indicates refinery operations are interrupted by planned maintenance or an unplanned breakdown.