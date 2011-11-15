HOUSTON Nov 15 A gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit returned to production on Tuesday at Chevron Corp's 273,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in El Segundo, California, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

West Coast refined products traders also said they understood the unit was back in operation Tuesday morning following a shutdown for repairs on Oct. 25. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)