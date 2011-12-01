Dec 1 Chevron reported a power outage resulting in emissions early Thursday at its 265,500-barrels-per-day refinery in El Segundo, California, in a filing with state pollution regulators.

The operators were "trying to get the plants lined up," the filing with California Emergency Management Agency said.

In a separate filing with the U.S. National Response Center, the company reported an emergency shutdown at the refinery due to high winds.

The filing did not specify which unit was shut but said the unit was isolated.or go to )