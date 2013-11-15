(Adds differential coming down, numbers, background)
NEW YORK Nov 15 U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline
differentials spiked 3-4 cents a gallon on Friday but then
quickly retreated again, traders said, following a fire at
Chevron Corp's Mississippi refinery which killed one
worker.
The differentials for M4 conventional gasoline were bid at
13.00 cents under December RBOB gasoline futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange, around 3.50 cents higher. They then tumbled
to 17.50/16.00 cents, close to flat.
A4 gasoline, formulated for blending with 10 percent
ethanol, traded at 14.00 cents under, 3.50 cents higher and was
offered at 13.00 cents under. It was then heard at 16.50/18.00
cents under and at 18.50/17.00 cents under, 0.25 cent lower.
"Bet we see last night's numbers here before long, if not
already," said on Gulf trader.
Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) actually slipped
0.75 cent a gallon to 8.75 cents under December heating oil
futures while cash heating oil was flat.
A worker was killed by a fire early Friday at a cracking
unit at Chevron's 330,000-barrel-per-day Pascagoula, Mississippi
refinery. The refinery is by far the largest in
the state, with two other minor refineries processing just
34,000 bpd.
Nevertheless, there is huge refining capacity in the
neighboring Gulf Coast states that should keep supplies in the
region topped up.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)