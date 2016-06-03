BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, June 3 Los Angeles CARBOB gasoline prices jumped more than 10 cents on Friday following a power outage at Chevron's 269,000 barrel per day El Segundo refinery near Los Angeles, according to three trade sources.
Chevron did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.