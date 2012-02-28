U.S. CONDUCTED STRIKE AGAINST AL-SHABAAB IN SOMALIA ON SUNDAY - DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
U.S. CONDUCTED STRIKE AGAINST AL-SHABAAB IN SOMALIA ON SUNDAY - DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
HOUSTON Feb 28 A hydrogen plant malfunction at Chevron Corp's 245,271 barrel-per-day (bpd) Richmond, California, refinery triggered flaring on Monday, the Contra Costa County Hazardous Materials Office said on Tuesday.
The upset continued for several hours on Tuesday, according to the Contra Costa County Hazmat office.
A Chevron spokeswoman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.
U.S. CONDUCTED STRIKE AGAINST AL-SHABAAB IN SOMALIA ON SUNDAY - DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
* Arab states cut ties leaving import-dependent Qatar vulnerable