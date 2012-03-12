HOUSTON, March 12 Chevron Corp's 245,271 barrel per day (bpd) Richmond, California, refinery restarted an alkylation unit on Sunday, according to the Contra Costa County Hazardous Materials Office.

The alkylation unit, which makes octane-boosting additives for gasoline from refining byproducts, was shut on Saturday due to a power outage.

A Chevron representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.