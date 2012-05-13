HOUSTON May 13 Chevron Corp's 245,271 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Richmond, California, performed the planned shutdown of a unit on Saturday, according to notices the refinery filled that day with federal and California pollution regulators.

The shutdown triggered flaring at the refinery, according to the notice filed with U.S. National Response Center.

Refineries most often carry out planned shutdowns of refinery units to perform seasonal maintenance ahead of the summer driving season.

The Richmond refinery is fourth San Francisco-area refinery currently performing a planned overhaul.