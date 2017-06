HOUSTON, Nov 18 Chevron Corp's ( CVX.N ) 245,271-barrels-per-day San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Richmond, California was restarting a crude distillation unit on Friday, sources familiar with refinery operations said.

The CDU has been shut for a seven-week overhaul. The unit is expected to be back in production early next week, the sources said. A CDU does the initial refining of crude oil in a refinery, providing feedstock for all other units.

A Chevron spokeswoman declined to discuss refinery operations. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)