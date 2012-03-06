HOUSTON, March 6 Citgo Petroleum Corp
said on Tuesday that a small flange leak on a Monday
night appeared to be the cause of the shutdown the alkylation
unit at the company's 163,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus
Christi, Texas, refinery.
Water cannons at the alkylation unit went off Monday upon
detection of the leak to prevent the possible release of deadly
hydrofloric acid, which the unit uses to make octane-boosting
gasoline blendstocks.
"A small flange leak appears to be the reason why the fire
water cannons were activated," a Citgo official said in a
statement. "A community air monitoring team was sent out
immediately after the alarm sounded. Nothing was detected by
Citgo and city employees. There were no injuries to employees.
At no point was the community in any danger."