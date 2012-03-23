HOUSTON Mar 23 Citgo Petroleum Corp's 163,000-barrel-per-day Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery reported a process leak that triggered an alarm in the refinery's East Plant on Friday, according to a notice filed with Corpus Christi Local Emergency Planning- Committee.

Similar notices filed earlier this month have indicated releases from the refinery's hydrofluoric acid alkylation unit, which was shut between March 6 and 12 following a March 5 release that forced nearby residents to remain indoors and has triggered investigations of process safety management at the refinery by two federal agencies.

Friday's leak lasted for 6 minutes before the all-clear was sounded, according to the Local Emergency Planning Committee.