HOUSTON, March 6 Citgo Petroleum Corp's
163,000 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas,
refinery shut its hydrofluoric acid alkylation unit after a
malfunction late on Monday released chemicals into the air, a
local emergency agency and media said.
Water cannons surrounding the alkylation unit went off on
detection of a chemical release from the unit, media reported.
No injuries were reported due to the release and air
monitors set up around the refinery's East Plant detected no
chemicals in the air at locations outside the refinery.
Several streets around the refinery were blocked off after
the release, media reported. The Citgo Corpus Christi Refinery
East Plant has residential neighborhoods nearby.
Hydrofluoric acid is used in the alkylation unit to make
gasoline blendstocks called alkylates that boost octane.
In 2009, an explosion at the Citgo Corpus Christi alkylation
unit resulted in a fire that severely injured one worker and
came close to scattering hydrofluoric acid over areas around the
refinery when the water cannon system nearly failed, according
to a federal investigation.
Hydrofluoric acid can severely damage skin, eyes and bones
and lead to cardiac arrest in humans.
Hydrofluoric acid alkylation units have been criticized by
labor unions and environmental groups for the potential risk the
acid poses to plant workers and surrounding communities.
The United Steelworkers union, which represents most U.S.
refinery workers, has called for hydrofluoric acid alkylation
units to be replaced with those using sulfuric acid, citing the
2009 explosion at the Citgo Corpus Christi refinery.
Citgo is the U.S. refining unit of Venezuela's national oil
company PDVSA.