HOUSTON, March 16 A flange on the alkylation unit at Citgo Petroleum Corp's 163,000 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery had been leaking since September before failing on March 5 and releasing between 300 and 500 pounds (136-227 kg) of hydrofluoric acid, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board said on Friday.

CSB investigators were already familiar with the alkylation unit, which uses refinery byproducts to make octane-boosting components for use in gasoline, from a 2009 explosion and fire that critically injured a refinery worker and released 21 tons of hydrofluoric acid.

No injuries were reported due to the March release.

In 2009 and in March, automatic water cannons surrounding the alkylation unit fired a curtain of water to contain most of the hydrofluoric acid, which can cause severe burns and damage the eyes, lungs and heart.

The CSB's lead investigator Johnnie Banks said during a telephone news conference on Friday that the water cannons were routinely used to mitigate hydrofluoric acid releases at the refinery.

"The facility is routinely using the water cannons as release mitigation for maintenance activities, when in reality, they should not be used (except) as the last line of defense," Banks said.

The water cannons fired again on March 10 and 11, when releases of hydrofluoric acid occurred during the restart of the alkylation unit.

A Citgo spokesman said the company was reviewing Friday's statements from the CSB before commenting.

In January, the bolts on the leaking flange were tightened, the CSB has found. In February, the bolts were replaced, but the leak persisted. A clamp was ordered to fix the leak.

Banks said the probe of the March 5 release was continuing and would see if causes found in the 2009 fire investigation were present in the March release.

Hydrofluoric acid alkylation units have drawn criticism from the United Steelworkers union, which represents most U.S. refinery workers, and environmental groups due to the risk of a release of that could harm workers and the surrounding community.

In 2009, the CSB's lead investigator into the Corpus Christi alkylation unit fire called the event a "significant near-miss" of a hydrofluoric acid release into the a community from a refinery.

The CSB investigates chemical plant and refinery explosions and fires, but has no regulatory authority over the industries.

Citgo is the U.S. refining and marketing subsidiary of Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA.