UPDATE 3-Oil prices resume slide as supply glut prevails
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
May 16 Citgo Petroleum Corp said Wednesday some units were undergoing turnaround maintenance at the east plant of its 163,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Citgo on Tuesday reported feedstock to the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at the refinery was automatically interrupted as the refinery was performing work on another unit.
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
* Report could be blueprint for ending bickering on climate policy