PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 12
June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON Feb 12 ConocoPhillips' 146,000 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture Borger, Texas, refinery reported a process malfunction on Saturday, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators on Sunday.
The notice did not say which units were involved in the malfunction, but said the upset was in Area B of the refinery.
The Borger refinery is a joint-venture between Conoco and Cenovus Energy Inc.
June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, June 11 Emmanuel Macron's fledgling party seized a big lead in the French parliamentary election first round on Sunday, projected results polls showed, setting the president on course for a massive majority to push through his pro-business reforms.