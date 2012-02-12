HOUSTON Feb 12 ConocoPhillips' 146,000 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture Borger, Texas, refinery reported a process malfunction on Saturday, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators on Sunday.

The notice did not say which units were involved in the malfunction, but said the upset was in Area B of the refinery.

The Borger refinery is a joint-venture between Conoco and Cenovus Energy Inc.