NEW YORK, April 13 ConocoPhillips said Friday it extinguished a small fire on a sulfur unit at its 120,200-barrel-per-day refinery in Rodeo, California.

The fire started at about 1:00 a.m. local time (0800 GMT) and was put out within a few minutes, company spokesman Rich Johnson said. There were no injuries.

"Refinery operations are otherwise routine at this time," he added.