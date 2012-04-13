NEW YORK, April 13 ConocoPhillips said Friday it put out a small fire on a sulfur unit at its 120,200-barrel-per-day refinery in Rodeo, California.

The fire started at about 1 a.m. PDT (0800 GMT) and was extinguished within a few minutes, company spokesman Rich Johnson said. There were no injuries.

"Refinery operations are otherwise routine at this time," he added.

The Contra Costa Hazardous Materials Programs, which was monitoring the incident, said no chemicals were detected off site.

Earlier, the local fire department said that a small fire had broken out at the refinery at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Johnson said there were no other fires at the refinery.