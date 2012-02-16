HOUSTON Feb 16 ConocoPhillips' 120,200 barrel per day (bpd) Rodeo, California, refinery began a planned overhaul on Thursday that includes the refinery's hydrogen plant, according to the Contra Costa County Hazardous Materials Office.

The refinery also filed a notice of a planned shutdown at San Francisco Bay-area refinery with the California Emergency Management Agency on Thursday. The shutdown is expected to last five weeks, according to the Contra Costa County agency.

A Conoco representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.