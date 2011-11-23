(Adds details)
Nov 23 ConocoPhillips reported a
co-generation unit shutdown due to an upset at its 247,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sweeny, Texas, according to a
filing with the U.S. National Response Center.
The filing, made on Wednesday, said the units were being
brought back online.
A separate filing by ChevronPhillip, jointly owned by Conoco
and Chevron, also reported a unit upset at the neighbouring
petrochemical facility.
Though the Sweeny refinery mainly processes heavy,
high-sulfur crude, it also refines light, low-sulfur crude.
Refinery facilities include fluid catalytic cracking, delayed
coking, alkylation, a continuous regeneration reformer and
hydrodesulfurization units.
