BRIEF-GenOn Energy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection - Court Filing
* GenOn Energy, a unit of NRG energy, files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection - Court Filing
Nov 23 ConocoPhillips reported a co-generation unit shut due to an upset at its 247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sweeny, Texas, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.
The filing, made on Wednesday, said the units were being brought back online. (Reporting by Antonita Devotta)
* GenOn Energy, a unit of NRG energy, files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection - Court Filing
* Viasat - received follow-on contract from Lockheed Martin to deliver datalink communications for integration, test phase of U.S. Navy's LRASM program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: