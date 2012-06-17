GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, bond yields rise after Comey statement; oil plunges
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
HOUSTON, June 17 Phillips 66's 239,400 barrel per day (bpd) Westlake, Louisiana, refinery was restarting units on Sunday after a partial power outage on Saturday night, according to a notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center.
The refinery released particulate matter while flaring following the power outage, according to the notice.
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
WASHINGTON, June 7 U.S. President Donald Trump's selection of Jeffrey Bossert Clark to be the Justice Department's top environmental lawyer has raised concerns by Gulf coast environmental groups as he was the lawyer for international oil company BP Plc in the aftermath of the company's 2010 drilling rig explosion.