Nov 24 A wet gas compressor tripped out of production on Wednesday at ConocoPhillips (COP.N) joint-venture 306,000 barrel per day (bpd) Wood River, Illinois, refinery, according to a notice the refinery filed with Illinois pollution regulators.

The malfunction triggered flaring and the release of sulfur dioxide from the refinery, according to the notice filed with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

The Wood River refinery is a joint venture between Conoco and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO). (Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by Bernard Orr)