BRIEF-GeneNews announces repricing of GEM Warrants
* Applied to TSX to amend exercise price of outstanding common share purchase warrants of co as issued to GEM Global Yield Fund LLC SCS
Jan 27 ConocoPhillips on Friday reported sulfur dioxide emissions and flaring at its 356,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Wood River refinery in Roxana, Illinois, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.
The incident happened around 9:AM local time, Thursday and the feed is being transferred to another unit, the filing said.
The filing did not identify the unit.
The Wood River refinery is a joint venture between Conoco and Calgary-based Cenovus Energy.
WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to widen the reach of a federal law targeting abusive debt-collection tactics such as harassment and threats, ruling it does not cover companies that buy debt, sometimes for pennies on the dollar, and then collect it.