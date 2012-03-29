March 29 ConocoPhillips on Thursday reported a SCOT (Shell Claus Off-Gas Treating) unit tripped off line at its 362,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture refinery in Wood River, Illinois, according to a filing with state regulators.

The incident occurred around 10:56 am, local time, Wednesday, the filing said.

The Wood River refinery is a 50-50 joint-venture between Conoco and Cenovus Energy Inc.