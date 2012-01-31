Jan 31 ConocoPhillips reported a flare gas recovery compressor failure on the north property of its 362,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture refinery in Wood River, Illinois, according to a filing with state regulators.

The compressor will be repaired and the released material will dissipate into the atmosphere, the filing said.

The refinery had reported a wet gas compressor trip on Jan. 27.