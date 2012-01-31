BRIEF-John Flannery named Chairman and CEO of GE
* General Electric CO - Jeff Bornstein named vice chair of GE; continues as CFO
Jan 31 ConocoPhillips reported a flare gas recovery compressor failure on the north property of its 362,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture refinery in Wood River, Illinois, according to a filing with state regulators.
The compressor will be repaired and the released material will dissipate into the atmosphere, the filing said.
The refinery had reported a wet gas compressor trip on Jan. 27.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 The Uber Technologies Inc board of directors voted unanimously to adopt all recommendations from a report stemming from allegations of sexual harassment at the company and other employee concerns, a board representative said on Sunday.