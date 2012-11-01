* Oil refining ops at Chiba refinery to restart from Jan
* 120,000 bpd No.2 CDU to restart from around mid-Jan
* 100,000 bpd No.1 CDU to restart from April
TOKYO, Nov 1 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co
is aiming to restart oil refining operations at its
220,000 barrels per day (bpd) Chiba refinery from January if it
receives approval from local authorities, Senior Executive
Officer Satoshi Miyamoto said on Thursday.
The oil refining operations at the Chiba complex, east of
Tokyo, have been shut since May. The restart has been delayed
due to an investigation into an asphalt leak from the refinery
into the sea in late June.
The company initially plans to restart one of the ABM
hydro-desulphurisation units at Chiba in early January, and aims
to restart its 120,000 bpd No.2 crude distillation unit and its
related secondary units from around mid-January, company
officials said.
The company then plans to restart the other 100,000 bpd No.1
Chiba CDU from April.
The No.2 CDU is set to enter planned maintenance from early
May to late June, and the No.1 CDU is scheduled to undergo
regular maintenance in autumn 2013, a company official told
Reuters.
The 100,000 bpd No.1 CDU has been shut since May 7 for
maintenance and the 120,000 bpd No.2 CDU has been shut since May
3 for a turnaround.
Hurt by the extended shutdown of the refinery, the company
on Thursday projected a net loss of 74 billion yen ($926
million) for the year ending next march and said it expects to
pay no dividend during the current business year for the first
time in its history.
Japan's fourth-biggest refiner Cosmo said in August it would
shut its 140,000 bpd Sakaide refinery in July next year, but
will likely have to close down further capacity to meet
government rules by a 2014 deadline.
Cosmo Oil operates two other refineries in Japan:
Yokkaichi (175,000 bpd) and Sakai (100,000 bpd).
($1 = 79.9300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Joseph Radford)