TOKYO Nov 1 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co
is aiming to restart one of the two crude distillation
units (CDUs) at its 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) Chiba refinery
from around mid-January if it receives approval from local
authorities, Senior Executive Officer Satoshi Miyamoto said on
Thursday.
The oil refining operations at the Chiba complex east of
Tokyo have been shut since May. The restart has been delayed due
to an investigation into an asphalt leak from the refinery into
the sea in late June.
The 100,000 bpd No.1 CDU has been shut since May 7 for a
maintenance shutdown and the 120,000 bpd No.2 CDU has been shut
since May 3 for a turnaround.
