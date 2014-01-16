TOKYO Jan 16 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co
said on Thursday it planned to refine 12 percent more
crude oil in January from a year earlier as its main Chiba
refinery, which was shut a year ago, is in operation this month.
The company would refine 422,000 barrels per day (bpd) of
crude oil in January, a company spokesman said. The company
added that sluggish domestic demand had prompted it to trim its
initial refining plan by 9 percent.
The Tokyo-based firm operates three refineries in Japan with
total crude refining capacity of 495,000 bpd. It has no plans
for refinery maintenance in January-March, the spokesman added.