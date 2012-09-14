(Corrects figure in paragraph 2 to 100,000, not 100,00)
CHIBA, Japan, Sept 14 Japan's Cosmo Oil Co
expects to complete measures to prevent a recurrence of
an asphalt leak at its 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) Chiba
refinery by the end of next March, Cosmo director Hideto
Matsumura said on Friday.
The 100,000 bpd No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) has been
shut since May 7 for a maintenance shutdown, and the 120,000 bpd
No.2 CDU has been shut since May 3 for a turnaround.
Cosmo had been considering restarting the two CDUs from
July, but the restart was been delayed due to an investigation
into the asphalt leak from the refinery into the sea in late
June.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)