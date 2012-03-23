TOKYO, March 23 Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Friday it has begun preparations to restart the 120,000 barrels per day No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its quake-hit Chiba refinery, after getting local government approval.

The 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, resumed partial refining operations from Jan. 12, but it has not been able to restart two CDUs at the plant since fire engulfed 17 of its 25 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks following a massive earthquake last March. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)