TOKYO, March 23 Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Friday it has set the schedule for planned maintenance for three of its six crude distillation units (CDUs) in 2012. Following is a table of the company's CDU maintenance schedule for 2012, according to the company. Capacity is shown in thousand barrels per day. Refinery Unit Capacity Shutdown period Chiba No1 100.0 Sept 22-Nov 16 Chiba No2 120.0 April 19-June 28 Yokkaichi No5 50.0 Oct 1-Nov 14 Yokkaichi No6 75.0 None Sakai No1 100.0 None Sakaide No1 110.0 None (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)