TOKYO, March 27 Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Tuesday it has restarted the 120,000 barrels per day No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its quake-hit Chiba refinery for a preliminary test and expects to start commercial production of oil products soon.

The move marks the first CDU operations at the refinery since fire engulfed 17 of its 25 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks following last year's massive earthquake.

