CHIBA, Japan, Sept 14 Japan's Cosmo Oil Co hopes to restart one of the two crude distillation units (CDUs) at its 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) Chiba refinery by the end of the year if it receives approval from the local authorities, a company executive said on Friday.

The oil refining operations at the Chiba complex, east of Tokyo in central Japan, has been shut since May. The restart has been delayed due to an investigation into an asphalt leak from the refinery into the sea in late June.

The company hopes to resume operations of one of two CDUs and one of two ABM hydro-desulphurisation units at the same time by the end of this year, Cosmo director Hideto Matsumura told Reuters, adding that restart is unlikely until November at the earliest.

"October is unlikely," he said.

The 100,000 bpd No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) has been shut since May 7 for a maintenance shutdown, and the 120,000 bpd No.2 CDU has been shut since May 3 for a turnaround.

Matsumura added that the company would want to restart both CDUs by the time it permanently shuts refining operations at Sakaide refinery in July 2013 to meet a government mandate to improve refining efficiency. [ID: nL4E8JS2HI]

The company on Friday announced it would complete measures at Chiba to prevent a recurrence of an asphalt leak by the end of next March, but did not give a detailed schedule. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, editing by William Hardy)