CHIBA, Japan, Sept 14 Japan's Cosmo Oil Co
hopes to restart one of the two crude distillation
units (CDUs) at its 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) Chiba refinery
by the end of the year if it receives approval from the local
authorities, a company executive said on Friday.
The oil refining operations at the Chiba complex, east of
Tokyo in central Japan, has been shut since May. The restart has
been delayed due to an investigation into an asphalt leak from
the refinery into the sea in late June.
The company hopes to resume operations of one of two CDUs
and one of two ABM hydro-desulphurisation units at the same time
by the end of this year, Cosmo director Hideto Matsumura told
Reuters, adding that restart is unlikely until November at the
earliest.
"October is unlikely," he said.
The 100,000 bpd No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) has been
shut since May 7 for a maintenance shutdown, and the 120,000 bpd
No.2 CDU has been shut since May 3 for a turnaround.
Matsumura added that the company would want to restart both
CDUs by the time it permanently shuts refining operations at
Sakaide refinery in July 2013 to meet a government mandate to
improve refining efficiency. [ID: nL4E8JS2HI]
The company on Friday announced it would complete measures
at Chiba to prevent a recurrence of an asphalt leak by the end
of next March, but did not give a detailed schedule.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, editing by William Hardy)