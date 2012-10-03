TOKYO Oct 3 Japan's Cosmo Oil Co hopes
to restart one of the two crude distillation units (CDUs) at its
220,000 barrels per day (bpd) Chiba refinery in December at the
earliest if it receives approval from local authorities,
industry sources familiar with the matter said.
The oil refining operations at the Chiba complex, east of
Tokyo in central Japan, have been shut since May. The restart
has been delayed due to an investigation into an asphalt leak
from the refinery into the sea in late June.
A Cosmo Oil spokesman said on Wednesday the company had no
schedule for a restart, adding that it hopes to announce a
timetable for resuming oil refining at the Chiba refinery when
issuing details of its half-year earnings on Nov. 1.
