TOKYO, June 23 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Tuesday a gas pipeline fire at the 220,000 bpd Chiba refinery has been extinguished and the 100,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) was operating normally.

The fire started at on-the-ground pipeline shortly after 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Monday and was extinguished after two-and-a-half hours, the company said. There were no injuries.

Two secondary units were shut down after the fire, a company spokesman said, without identifying the units. The 120,000 bpd No.2 CDU at the refinery is shut for planned maintenance.

The fire originated from a pipeline connecting the 25,000 bpd No.2 catalytic reformer and the 50,000 bpd No.4 hydro-desulfurisation unit, the spokesman said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire was under way and the company was still checking on the impact to product shipments, he added. The local fire department had not imposed orders to shut any of the refining units, he said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)