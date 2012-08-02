TOKYO Aug 2 Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co
is unlikely to be able to restart two crude
distillation units (CDUs) at its 220,000 barrels per day Chiba
refinery until mid-September at the earliest, an executive at
the company said on Thursday.
The restart has been delayed due to an ongoing investigation
into an asphalt leak into the sea at the refinery in late June.
There will be no restart until the result of the investigation
is known in mid-September at the earliest, Managing Executive
Officer Satoshi Miyamoto told reporters.
He said he expects it to be hard to restart the two CDUs by
the end of September due to the need to allow time for necessary
precautions to be taken against such an incident in future. The
two CDUs have been kept shut since May.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)