TOKYO Aug 2 Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co is unlikely to be able to restart two crude distillation units (CDUs) at its 220,000 barrels per day Chiba refinery until at least mid-September, a company executive said on Thursday.

There will be no restart until the result of the investigation is known in mid-September at the earliest, Managing Executive Officer Satoshi Miyamoto told reporters.

Cosmo had been considering restarting the two CDUs from July initially, but the restart has been delayed due to an ongoing investigation into an asphalt leak into the sea at the refinery in late June.

Miyamoto said he expected it to be hard to restart the two CDUs by the end of September due to the need to allow time for necessary precautions to be taken against such an incident in future.

The 100,00 bpd No.1 CDU has been shut since May 7 for a maintenance shutdown, and the 120,000 bpd No.2 CDU has been shut since May 3 for turnaround.

Reflecting the extended shutdown of Chiba plant, the company has boosted the operating rate of its three other refineries from usual to around 80 percent, a company official said.

The company would also take necessary steps to cope with the shutdown, including reducing oil exports and purchasing oil from domestic and overseas, Miyamoto said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)