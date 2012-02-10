HOUSTON Feb 10 CVR Energy's
115,700 barrel-per-day (bpd) Coffeyville, Kansas, refinery will
begin shutting down a crude distillation unit, coking unit and a
hydrotreater in late February ahead of a planned overhaul set to
begin Feb. 28, a company spokesman said.
Also included in the work will be an atmospheric vacuum
unit, the company said.
The initial two-thirds of overhaul work at the refinery
was done in the fall and CVR announced at that time the
remainder of the work would be done in March.
The units involved in the work beginning in February
are the No. 2 crude distillation unit, which does initial
refining of crude oil coming into the refinery. The coking unit
increases the amount of refinable material in a barrel of crude.
The atmospheric vacuum unit also refines crude oil into
feedstock for other units.
The hydrotreater reduces sulfur content in refined
products in compliance with federal environmental
regulations.