HOUSTON Feb 10 CVR Energy's 115,700 barrel-per-day (bpd) Coffeyville, Kansas, refinery will begin shutting down a crude distillation unit, coking unit and a hydrotreater in late February ahead of a planned overhaul set to begin Feb. 28, a company spokesman said.

Also included in the work will be an atmospheric vacuum unit, the company said.

The initial two-thirds of overhaul work at the refinery was done in the fall and CVR announced at that time the remainder of the work would be done in March.

The units involved in the work beginning in February are the No. 2 crude distillation unit, which does initial refining of crude oil coming into the refinery. The coking unit increases the amount of refinable material in a barrel of crude. The atmospheric vacuum unit also refines crude oil into feedstock for other units.

The hydrotreater reduces sulfur content in refined products in compliance with federal environmental regulations.