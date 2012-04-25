April 25 Delek U.S. Holdings reported an equipment malfunction in a gasoline-making, fluid catalytic cracking unit 2 (FCC) at its 60,000-barrels-per-day Tyler, Texas, refinery, in a filing with state pollution regulators on Wednesday.

The upset triggered a flaring event at about 12:29 am local time on Tuesday and the emissions lasted for about 16 hours, the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality showed.or go to )