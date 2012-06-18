NEW YORK, June 18 Delta Air Lines Inc, which took the bold step of bidding for a refinery to keep a handle on fuel costs, said on Monday it would not be selling jet fuel on the open market once the deal closes.

"We will produce and sell the jet fuel to ourselves," said Eric Torbenson, a spokesman for the airline, the second largest in the United States.

Monroe Energy, the Delta subsidiary formed to own the refinery, will sell the fuel back to Delta, Torbenson said.