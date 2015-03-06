By Jarrett Renshaw
| NEW YORK, March 6
NEW YORK, March 6 Delta Air Lines Inc's
Philadelphia-area refinery has struck a deal with the local
union that will likely prevent the facility from joining the
country's largest U.S. refinery strike in 35 years.
United Steelworkers 10-234 and Monroe Energy, the subsidiary
of Delta that runs the 185,000-barrel-per-day refinery in
Trainer, Pennsylvania, issued a joint statement Friday that
said: "After a month of good faith negotiations, we're pleased
to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement on all
local issues including wages and benefits."
The two sides declined to disclose the details of the
agreement.
The final decision on whether to strike rests with USW
International, which is leading national bargaining talks with
Royal Dutch Shell. One of the factors used in weighing
a strike at a refinery is whether there is agreement on local
issues.
Once USW International and Shell reach an agreement, it will
be combined with contract at the local level.
The USW International has already called for strikes in 15
facilities since Feb. 1, including 12 refineries that account
for one-fifth of U.S. domestic production capacity. Labor
leaders have threatened more strikes if talks, which resume
Monday, fail.
Negotiations take place simultaneously at the local and
national level, with the national discussions involving specific
items like wages and the use of contractors. But the dividing
lines are not always clear.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)