By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK Aug 23 Delta Air Line's
Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery is receiving crude oil in its
tanks ahead of the restart of some of its units after Labor Day,
a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
Delta bought the 185,000 barrel per day refinery from
Phillips 66, which was looking to reduce exposure to the
less lucrative East Coast refining industry.
Delta bought the refinery, in the first-ever U.S. purchase
of an oil refinery by an airline, in order to gain more control
over fuel costs, which reached $12 billion last year.
The refinery had been shut down at the end of September 2011
by then-owner ConocoPhillips. At that time, the refinery
was at least a year overdue for its five-year major turnaround
of all the units.
After the deal closed, Delta's Monroe Energy subsidiary
began a complete turnaround on the plant, with the restart
targeted for sometime in early September.