NEW DELHI, July 15 India's Essar Oil Ltd will shut its 400,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Vadinar refinery from mid September for a month, while Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd will put a 1.85 million tonnes-per-year hydrocracker plant on maintenance from July 19, officials said.

Essar Oil will shut the Vadinar refinery in western India for planned maintenance, Chief Executive L.K. Gupta said. Trade sources had earlier said the shutdown could happen in July-August.

Chennai Petroleum's will shut its hydrocracker plant for a month for routine maintenance at its Manali refinery that has a capacity of 10.5 million tonnes per year, technical director U. Venkata Ramana said. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)